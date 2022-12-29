Australia says no change to rules regarding travellers from China
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 03:54 IST
Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.
"We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"There is no change in the travel advice at this point in time but we are continuing to monitor the situation, as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Albanese
- China
- Anthony Albanese
- Australia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian police investigate extremist views of cop killers
Australian police investigate extremist views of cop killers
Australian government settles civil claim in parliament rape case
FEATURE-Australian Robodebt scandal shows the risk of rule by algorithm
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-No 'evolving away' for Venus as American gets Australian Open wildcard; Soccer-Magical Messi hoists World Cup after final for the ages and more