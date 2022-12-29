Left Menu

Australia says no change to rules regarding travellers from China

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 03:54 IST
Australia is making no change to its rules around allowing travellers from China into the country, despite measures by some countries to require mandatory COVID-19 tests, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

"We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"There is no change in the travel advice at this point in time but we are continuing to monitor the situation, as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world."

