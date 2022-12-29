Left Menu

Mizoram decides not to impose COVID curbs as of now

Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days. A total of 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far.Mizoram was earlier severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:15 IST
Mizoram decides not to impose COVID curbs as of now
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days. The decision was taken during Chief Secretary Renu Sharma's meeting with health officials to review the COVID situation in the state.

During the meeting, it was observed that there was no necessity to impose restrictions as of now as the state has neither reported any COVID case for 17 days from December 13 nor has any Omicron BF.7 variant infection been detected.

However, the need for COVID-appropriate behaviour was underlined.

The state has thus far registered 2,38,964 COVID-19 cases and 726 fatalities due to the infection to date. A total of 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far.

Mizoram was earlier severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022