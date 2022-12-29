Mizoram decides not to impose COVID curbs as of now

Mizoram has decided not to impose COVID-19 curbs as of now as the state has not reported any fresh case in the last 17 days. The decision was taken during Chief Secretary Renu Sharma's meeting with health officials to review the COVID situation in the state.

During the meeting, it was observed that there was no necessity to impose restrictions as of now as the state has neither reported any COVID case for 17 days from December 13 nor has any Omicron BF.7 variant infection been detected.

However, the need for COVID-appropriate behaviour was underlined.

The state has thus far registered 2,38,964 COVID-19 cases and 726 fatalities due to the infection to date. A total of 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for the infection so far.

Mizoram was earlier severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

