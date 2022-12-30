Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 29

China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 29, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The death toll has risen to 5,247.

Also Read: WRAPUP 1-China urges vaccines for vulnerable as 'zero-COVID' exit turns messy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)