Left Menu

India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

India has seen a fourfold increase in organ transplants since 2013, supported by government initiatives and public advocacy. The progress includes enhanced coordination and digital platforms, leading to improved clinical outcomes. Over 4.8 lakh people registered for donations, boosting hope for patients needing transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:52 IST
India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported a remarkable increase in organ transplants, with figures rising from less than 5,000 in 2013 to nearly 20,000 by 2025. The Union Health Ministry attributes this surge to government initiatives and a widespread public awareness drive, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has recorded unprecedented progress in the country's organ donation and transplantation efforts. Over 1,200 families donated organs of deceased loved ones in 2025, transforming numerous lives and reducing logistical barriers.

India's strides in this domain reflect a robust and technology-enabled ecosystem. The government has modernized organ allocation systems and streamlined transplant protocols, aiming for self-reliance in healthcare. This strategy ensures timely, equitable access to transplants, fostering public trust and hope.

TRENDING

1
India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

 India
2
India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

 India
3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
4
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026