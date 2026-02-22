PreCheck Stays, Global Entry Suspended Amid DHS Shutdown

The Trump administration made an abrupt reversal decision on Sunday concerning the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program. Initially announced as suspended due to a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, PreCheck will remain operational, providing expedited security screening for millions of airline travelers.

However, another program, Global Entry, which facilitates quicker customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved international travelers, has not been as fortunate and remains suspended. This move has alarmed travel groups and airlines, especially as students on spring break are expected to bring a surge in airport traffic.

The Homeland Security Department has been partially shuttered due to a funding lapse amid political disputes over immigration. The Trump administration's actions reflect the ongoing tension within U.S. immigration policy, impacting travel and facing criticism from political leaders and industry groups alike.