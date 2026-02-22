Left Menu

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

India condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory, labeling them as attempts to externalize internal issues. New Delhi reaffirmed its support for Afghan sovereignty amid Pakistan's claims of targeting militant hideouts. The strikes, conducted during Ramadan, drew criticism for causing civilian casualties, including women and children.

In a strong denunciation, India on Sunday condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan soil, which resulted in civilian casualties. These actions were described by New Delhi as a tactic to externalize Pakistan's internal challenges.

Speaking on the matter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the tragic timing of the airstrikes, occurring during the holy month of Ramadan and resulting in the loss of civilian lives, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defended the airstrikes as a necessary response to target militant hideouts allegedly responsible for recent attacks within its borders. Islamabad claimed significant militant casualties and emphasized its commitment to safeguarding its citizens.

