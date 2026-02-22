Diplomatic Winds Blow in Geneva: Oman Confirms US-Iran Talks

In a significant development in international diplomacy, Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, confirmed that the United States and Iran are set for another round of talks this Thursday in Geneva.

Taking to social media, al-Busaidi expressed his pleasure in announcing the meeting, highlighting a positive momentum that aims to finalize a long-sought deal between the two nations.

Oman has previously been instrumental in hosting and facilitating these critical discussions, having recently overseen preliminary negotiations in Geneva last week.