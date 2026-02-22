Diplomatic Winds Blow in Geneva: Oman Confirms US-Iran Talks
Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, announced that the United States and Iran will hold their next round of talks in Geneva on Thursday. Oman has played a key role in facilitating these discussions, and al-Busaidi expressed optimism about reaching a final agreement.
In a significant development in international diplomacy, Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, confirmed that the United States and Iran are set for another round of talks this Thursday in Geneva.
Taking to social media, al-Busaidi expressed his pleasure in announcing the meeting, highlighting a positive momentum that aims to finalize a long-sought deal between the two nations.
Oman has previously been instrumental in hosting and facilitating these critical discussions, having recently overseen preliminary negotiations in Geneva last week.
