Left Menu

Diplomatic Winds Blow in Geneva: Oman Confirms US-Iran Talks

Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, announced that the United States and Iran will hold their next round of talks in Geneva on Thursday. Oman has played a key role in facilitating these discussions, and al-Busaidi expressed optimism about reaching a final agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:51 IST
Diplomatic Winds Blow in Geneva: Oman Confirms US-Iran Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development in international diplomacy, Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, confirmed that the United States and Iran are set for another round of talks this Thursday in Geneva.

Taking to social media, al-Busaidi expressed his pleasure in announcing the meeting, highlighting a positive momentum that aims to finalize a long-sought deal between the two nations.

Oman has previously been instrumental in hosting and facilitating these critical discussions, having recently overseen preliminary negotiations in Geneva last week.

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026