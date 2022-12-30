9 new Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi logged nine fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality has been reported, it said.

Delhi reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent. The city recorded 13 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent. The national capital had reported 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, while it logged seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to assess the drill, and asserted that the Delhi government-run hospitals are ''fully equipped'' to fight any surge in Covid cases.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,208. The death toll stands at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 4,017 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death on December 21.

Only 14 of the 8,305 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 19 patients are under home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 30, down from 35 on Thursday, it said.

The Delhi government on Monday had approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

