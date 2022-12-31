Left Menu

China December factory activity contracts sharply - official PMI

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 07:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 07:09 IST
China's factory activity contracted for the third straight month in December and at a sharper pace, official data showed on Saturday, weighed down by the spread of COVID infections through production lines following Beijing's abrupt easing of anti-virus measures.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0 reading in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 48.0.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

