Xi calls for unity as China enters "new phase" of COVID policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year Address that China's COVID-19 policy maximised the protection of lives, calling for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to the pandemic.
Xi declared in a televised speech on the last day of 2022 that China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time so required.
These were Xi's first comments to the public regarding China's COVID-19 policy since Beijing scrapped a strict zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine, and lockdowns that it had maintained for almost three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- China
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- New Year Address
ALSO READ
PM Modi not serious over China issue: V Hanumanth Rao says Kharge to hold all-party meet
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu blames former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's short-sightedness over border issues with China
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
U.S. seeks extradition of ex-Marine pilot from Australia over China military training