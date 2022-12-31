Left Menu

Mumbai logs two new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 40

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:37 IST
With the addition of two new cases of coronavirus, Mumbai's tally of infections stood at 11,55,124 on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,338.

Mumbai had on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

The city recorded 215 cases and two fatalities this month, as against 910 cases and six fatalities reported last month.

The city is now left with 40 active cases, it said.

The average doubling rate is at 1,13,717 days, while recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, and the overall growth rate between December 24 and December 30 was 0.0006 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 2,612 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,86,34,795, it said.

