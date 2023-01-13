Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs - FT
13-01-2023
Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions.
Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
