Left Menu

Study shows machine learning can predict development of brain tumours

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model that can better predict the formation of deadly brain tumours.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:48 IST
Study shows machine learning can predict development of brain tumours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model that can better predict the formation of deadly brain tumours. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a type of brain cancer with a one-year survival rate. Because of its extraordinarily dense core, fast growth, and location in the brain, it is tough to cure. Estimating the diffusivity and proliferation rate of these tumours is useful for clinicians, but this information is difficult to estimate for an individual patient fast and accurately.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo and the University of Toronto have partnered with St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto to analyze MRI data from multiple GBM sufferers. They're using machine learning to fully analyze a patient's tumour, to better predict cancer progression. Researchers analysed two sets of MRIs from each of five anonymous patients suffering from GBM. The patients underwent extensive MRIs, waited several months, and then received a second set of MRIs. Because these patients, for undisclosed reasons, chose not to receive any treatment or intervention during this time, their MRIs provided the scientists with a unique opportunity to understand how GBM grows when left unchecked.

The researchers used a deep learning model to turn the MRI data into patient-specific parameter estimates that inform a predictive model for GBM growth. This technique was applied to patients' and synthetic tumours, for which the true characteristics were known, enabling them to validate the model. "We would have loved to do this analysis on a huge data set," said Cameron Meaney, a PhD candidate in Applied Mathematics and the study's lead researcher, adding, "Based on the nature of the illness, however, that's very challenging because there isn't a long life expectancy, and people tend to start treatment. That's why the opportunity to compare five untreated tumours was so rare and valuable."

Now that the scientists have a good model of how GBM grows untreated, their next step is to expand the model to include the effect of treatment on the tumours. Then the data set would increase from a handful of MRIs to thousands. Meaney emphasises that access to MRI data - and partnership between mathematicians and clinicians - can have huge impacts on patients going forward.

"The integration of quantitative analysis into healthcare is the future," Meaney said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023