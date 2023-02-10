Some countries don't agree with Poland on ammunition for Ukraine, says Polish PM
Some countries at a European Union summit in Brussels did not agree with Poland's proposals about deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
"We discussed about supply of ammunition yesterday...joint procurement and production would be in the interest of all NATO and EU countries and in the interest of Ukraine," he said. "Unfortunately there was not a positive reaction to our proposal from some countries," he added.
