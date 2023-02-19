Left Menu

China reports 98 COVID-related hospital deaths from Feb. 10-16

It also said that all cases since December were caused by Omicron variants, with 60% from the BA.5.2.48 strain and almost 29% from the BF.7.14. It has also identified 15 local variant strains "of key concern" including one case of XBB.1 and one case of XBB.1.5. Other variants of concern were BQ strains.

19-02-2023
China recorded 98 COVID-related deaths at its hospitals between Feb. 10-16, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Sunday.

The death toll has dropped sharply from a daily peak of 4,273 on Jan. 4 to six on Thursday, added the statement. It also said that all cases since December were caused by Omicron variants, with 60% from the BA.5.2.48 strain and almost 29% from the BF.7.14.

It has also identified 15 local variant strains "of key concern" including one case of XBB.1 and one case of XBB.1.5. Other variants of concern were BQ strains.

