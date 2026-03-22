Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: Illegal Liquor Seized
Illegal liquor was seized during a surprise inspection in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, led by MCD's Satya Sharma. Sharma accused enforcement agencies of negligence and collusion, demanding a swift inquiry and strict action. The Delhi Police and MCD have yet to respond to these allegations.
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In a significant enforcement action, illegal liquor was seized in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area. The operation was led by Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma during a surprise inspection on Sunday.
Sharma alleged collusion between the Delhi Police and enforcement agencies, releasing a statement and video via her official channel on X. 'This is a very serious issue that requires strict action,' she remarked.
An immediate inquiry has been ordered, with directives for stringent measures against those involved. So far, there has been no response from Delhi Police or the MCD to these serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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