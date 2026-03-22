Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: Illegal Liquor Seized

In a significant enforcement action, illegal liquor was seized in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area. The operation was led by Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma during a surprise inspection on Sunday.

Sharma alleged collusion between the Delhi Police and enforcement agencies, releasing a statement and video via her official channel on X. 'This is a very serious issue that requires strict action,' she remarked.

An immediate inquiry has been ordered, with directives for stringent measures against those involved. So far, there has been no response from Delhi Police or the MCD to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)