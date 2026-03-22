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India Boosts Solar Industry with ALMM Extension

The Indian government has expanded the ALMM to include ingots and wafers, empowering domestic players to control the solar manufacturing chain. This initiative reduces import dependence, lowers industry risks, and supports India's renewable energy goals by fostering a complete local value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:03 IST
India Boosts Solar Industry with ALMM Extension
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The Indian government's decision to extend the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to encompass ingots and wafers is a strategic move aimed at bolstering the country's solar manufacturing capabilities. Industry experts believe this will significantly reduce import dependency and enhance domestic production.

Announced by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the extension of ALMM's scope underscores India's commitment to developing a robust local solar manufacturing ecosystem. This policy encourages investment and job creation, while safeguarding against supply chain disruptions.

Renewable energy leaders like Sameer Gupta and Vinay Rustagi praise the initiative as a vital step toward achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing sectoral vulnerabilities, and meeting India's ambitious non-fossil capacity goals by 2030. Enhanced local supply chains are expected to fortify the industry against economic and geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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