Kerala govt extends deadline on health card for hotel staff by one month

The Kerala government on Wednesday extended by one more month the deadline to obtain health cards issued by medical officers, for the employees of food outlets in the state.

State Health minister, Veena George, said the deadline was already extended twice and there will be no further extension.

''... the deadline was extended twice. This will be last chance,'' she said in a release.

The deadline was extended again following a request from hotel and restaurant owners' associations to get their employees certified by a doctor that they do not suffer from any contagious diseases and have no open wounds.

George said stern action will taken against those who have not availed the health cards even after the extension.

Earlier, the state government had extended till February 28 the deadline to obtain the card, which has been made mandatory by the State Health Department to ensure hygiene at food service establishments following several cases of food poisoning reported across the state.

The state government had made the 'Health card,' compulsory from February 1. The card has been made compulsory for restaurants, hotels, catering firms and other establishments involved in cooking, serving, distributing and selling food items.

The Food Safety Department and Health inspectors would carry out inspections at hotels, restaurants and other places, where food is being cooked or distributed and action will be taken against violators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)