Left Menu

Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak

Britains former health minister on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.The Daily Telegraph said the exchanges show that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock ignored scientific advice to test everyone entering nursing homes for COVID-19.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:00 IST
Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak
Matt Hancock Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's former health minister on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph said the exchanges show that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock ignored scientific advice to test everyone entering nursing homes for COVID-19. Hancock said the WhatsApp messages had been deceptively edited, with key lines omitted to give a “distorted account.” Hancock said he had wanted to test everyone entering care homes for the coronavirus, but the U.K. lacked the capacity at the time, so priority was put on testing people being discharged from hospitals into the homes.

“The messages imply Matt simply overruled clinical advice. That is categorically untrue,” said a statement released through a spokesman. “He went as far as was possible, as fast as possible, to expand testing and save lives.” Like many countries, the U.K. had little capacity to test for coronavirus when the pandemic began. The virus spread rapidly through nursing homes in the initial months of the country's first outbreak in 2020, leading to around 20,000 deaths.

Britain is due to hold a public inquiry into authorities' handling of the pandemic, but the hearings have yet to begin.

Hancock's statement said “the right place for this analysis of what happened in the pandemic is in the inquiry.” The Telegraph said it obtained 2.3 million words from Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who helped Hancock write a memoir. Oakeshott, a critic of the stringent lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, defended leaking the messages, saying she had done it to avoid a “whitewash” of the crisis.

James Bethell, who served as a junior health minister under Hancock, said “the reality was there was a very, very limited number'' of coronavirus tests in the first months of the pandemic.

“The thing that held us back was not a dispute about the clinical advice. It was simply the operational ability to deliver tests,” Bethell told the BBC.

Hancock resigned from the government in June 2021 after breaching social distancing rules that were then in effect by kissing an aide with whom he was having an affair in his office at the Department of Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023