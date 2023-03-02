China holds up Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT
China is holding up Softbank Group Corp's Arm's plan to offload its troubled joint venture in the country, Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, the newspaper said, citing three people close to the matter.
