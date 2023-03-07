Maha COVID-19 cases more than double in a day to 80, no new death; active tally up to 355

Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 80 new COVID-19 cases, a more than two-fold rise from the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,37,985, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423 with no fresh addition to the tally in the last 24 hours, said the department in a bulletin.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 35 COVID-19 cases, but no fatality due to the disease.

According to the bulletin, 5,582 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, pushing up their cumulative tally to 8,64,74,267.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 41 cases followed by 19 in the Mumbai circle, eight in Kolhapur, four in Latur, three in Nagpur, two each in Nashik and Akola, and one in the Aurangabad circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,89,207 after 36 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 355 active cases, said the department.

Of the 355 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the highest 127 are in Pune district, followed by 83 in Mumbai and 35 in Thane, among other districts, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,985; fresh cases: 80; death toll 1,48,423; recoveries 79,89,207; active cases 355; total tests: 8,64,74,267.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)