Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 cases more than double in a day to 80, no new death; active tally up to 355

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:36 IST
Maha COVID-19 cases more than double in a day to 80, no new death; active tally up to 355
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 80 new COVID-19 cases, a more than two-fold rise from the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,37,985, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423 with no fresh addition to the tally in the last 24 hours, said the department in a bulletin.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 35 COVID-19 cases, but no fatality due to the disease.

According to the bulletin, 5,582 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, pushing up their cumulative tally to 8,64,74,267.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 41 cases followed by 19 in the Mumbai circle, eight in Kolhapur, four in Latur, three in Nagpur, two each in Nashik and Akola, and one in the Aurangabad circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,89,207 after 36 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 355 active cases, said the department.

Of the 355 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the highest 127 are in Pune district, followed by 83 in Mumbai and 35 in Thane, among other districts, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,985; fresh cases: 80; death toll 1,48,423; recoveries 79,89,207; active cases 355; total tests: 8,64,74,267.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023