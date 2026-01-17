Left Menu

Garden Wall Collapse in Thane: A Call for Infrastructure Vigilance

Updated: 17-01-2026 21:58 IST
A section of a garden wall unexpectedly collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday, causing damage to an autorickshaw, according to civic officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident at Savitribai Phule Udyan within Mahatma Phule Nagar, yet the event highlights potential infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell for the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported that the wall, measuring approximately five feet in length and ten feet in height, fell without warning in the afternoon. Prompt response from the municipal team ensured swift clearance of the scene.

Authorities, including the Public Works Department and civic staff, were efficient in removing the damaged vehicle from the affected location, ensuring the area was quickly secured and the disturbance minimized. The collapse underscores the importance of regular infrastructure assessments.

