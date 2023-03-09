New wellbeing website launched to improve mental health and addiction services

Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said a new wellbeing website will give those with mild and moderate mental health and addiction issues an easier pathway to free support.

“Improving mental health and addiction support is a priority for this Government and is why we invested $455 million from the Wellbeing Budget 2019 in the Access and Choice programme,” Dr Verrall said.

“Access and Choice has laid the foundations for a new primary mental health and addiction system. The programme has been growing and going from strength to strength.

“The increased need for wellbeing support following the destruction caused by recent severe weather events is proof of just how important the workforce is.

www.wellbeingsupport.health.nz - launched today - provides a home for the Access and Choice primary mental health and addiction services all in one place.

“Our investment in the programme is now helping tens of thousands of New Zealanders each month.

“As the number of participating services continues to grow, more people will be able to freely access support and better manage their mental and physical wellbeing.

“The website will be a useful tool for whānau to find a local provider and connect people with services that offer free and easy-to-access to mental health and addiction support.

“These primary mental health and addiction services simply didn’t exist before this Government made a commitment to rebuild the mental health system.”

“Access and Choice is a good example of the progress we are making, with new and enhanced services in every area of New Zealand.

“It is an opportunity for us to deliver transformational change to the mental health and wellbeing sector,” said Dr Verrall.

