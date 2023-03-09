Left Menu

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod to market generic antidepressant drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:52 IST
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod to market generic antidepressant drug
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antidepressant medication in the American market.

The company has received an approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market Brexpiprazole tablets in strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, the drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co's reference listed drug product Rexulti tablets, it added.

Brexpiprazole tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder and for the treatment of schizophrenia.

According to IQVIA data, Brexpiprazole tablets in strenghts of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg have an estimated market size of USD 1.6 billion for 12 months ended December 2022.

The US market is the world's largest for pharmaceutical products.

In 2021-22 fiscal, India's total pharma exports to global markets, including the US, stood at around Rs 1,75,040 crore.

Shares of Alembic pharmaceutical were trading 0.82 per cent down at Rs 508.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023