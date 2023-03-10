J-K: Rajouri gets its first fully functional drug de-addiction centre

A 15-bed fully functional drug de-addiction centre was set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said on Friday.

The drug de-addiction centre, the first such facility in the border district, is supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is being run by National Educational Society And Social Welfare Organisation (NESSWO), an NGO, he said.

The offiicial said the out patient department (OPD) services at the centre will start from Monday, providing an opportunity for individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and support.

"This centre will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction and their families," Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said.

Kundal, who along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, inaugurated the facility interacted with some of the patients and their families.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of seeking help for addiction and spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs on one's health and well-being.

He assured the patients of the administration's support in their rehabilitation and recovery process.

"The drug de-addiction centre will provide comprehensive treatment and care to those in need," Kundal said, encouraging patients not to hesitate to seek help if they are struggling with addiction.

Terming the drug de-addiction centre a significant step in addressing the drug abuse problem in the region, Aslam highlighted the need for a collective effort to fight drug addiction and emphasised the importance of community participation in addressing the issue.

