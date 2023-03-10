Left Menu

J-K: Rajouri gets its first fully functional drug de-addiction centre

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:10 IST
J-K: Rajouri gets its first fully functional drug de-addiction centre
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-bed fully functional drug de-addiction centre was set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said on Friday.

The drug de-addiction centre, the first such facility in the border district, is supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is being run by National Educational Society And Social Welfare Organisation (NESSWO), an NGO, he said.

The offiicial said the out patient department (OPD) services at the centre will start from Monday, providing an opportunity for individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and support.

"This centre will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction and their families," Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said.

Kundal, who along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, inaugurated the facility interacted with some of the patients and their families.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of seeking help for addiction and spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs on one's health and well-being.

He assured the patients of the administration's support in their rehabilitation and recovery process.

"The drug de-addiction centre will provide comprehensive treatment and care to those in need," Kundal said, encouraging patients not to hesitate to seek help if they are struggling with addiction.

Terming the drug de-addiction centre a significant step in addressing the drug abuse problem in the region, Aslam highlighted the need for a collective effort to fight drug addiction and emphasised the importance of community participation in addressing the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023