Haryana: Lung cancer patient who died in early Feb had tested positive for H3N2 in Jan

A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday.

''As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January 17 at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak,'' the official said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said his department is fully prepared to deal with any situation and told people there was no need to panic.

So far, 10 people have tested positive for H3N2 in the state and out of them, one has died. He was a resident of Jind and had lung cancer, the minister said.

''Regarding death of the patient, we have written to the health department to investigate whether the said patient's death is due to cancer or due to H3N2 virus,'' Vij said.

H3N2 virus is a subtype of Influenza A and the Indian Medical Association has issued an advisory. In this disease, the patient has high fever, severe headache, body ache, sore throat, strong cough, cold and lung congestion, according to an official statement. In an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week, it urged people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing. The apex health research body also advised people to take plenty of liquids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and bodyache. Among the dont's, it has urged people not to shake hands or use other contact greetings, spit in public, not to take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting doctor and eat together sitting close to others.

