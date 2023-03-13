Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809
India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
