Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. Veterans' Health Administration providing coverage of Eisai's Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi

Eisai Co Ltd said on Monday, that the U.S. Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) is providing coverage of its treatment Leqembi to veterans living with early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines

The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year COVID-19 pandemic. Disney park operator Oriental Land Co, East Japan Railway Co and cinema operator Toho Co are among the major companies allowing patrons to go maskless starting Monday, based on revised government guidance announced last month.

SVB shock could have chilling effect on British biotech sector

HSBC's rescue of the British arm of Silicon Valley Bank saved the heavily-exposed UK biotech sector from collapse, but the fallout could hamper funding in a sector the government sees as key to future economic growth, industry executives said. The move brought an end to frantic weekend talks between the British government, regulators, and prospective buyers, as the survival of many biotech start-ups hung in the balance and U.S. and European authorities sought to stem contagion to the broader financial sector.

Taliban health ministry launches annual polio vaccination drive

Afghanistan has launched its annual polio inoculation campaign aimed at reaching 9 million children, the health ministry said on Monday, the second year in a row the vaccination drive has taken place under Taliban rule. Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan are the last countries with endemic polio, an incurable and highly infectious disease that can cause crippling paralysis in young children.

Sanofi hones in on type 1 diabetes in $2.9 billion Provention Bio deal

France's Sanofi SA on Monday agreed to acquire Provention Bio Inc for $2.9 billion to bolster its work on a U.S.-approved type 1 diabetes therapy and strengthen its drug pipeline following development setbacks. The deal builds on an existing co-promotion agreement between the two companies, and would give the French drugmaker full ownership of the drug, Tzield, Sanofi said, adding it expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2023.

Activist investor Icahn launches proxy fight at Illumina

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday launched a proxy fight at Illumina Inc, saying the life sciences company's takeover of Grail Inc had cost shareholders about $50 billion since the closing of the deal. Shares of Illumina jumped more than 20% to $233.50 in morning trade, and have declined 7.2% since the deal closed in August 2021.

Finding COVID-19's origins is a moral imperative - WHO's Tedros

Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in the clearest indication yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose. A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment which could soon become public after the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to declassify it.

Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation

The blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance and AbbVie's leukemia treatment Imbruvica are likely to be among 10 big-selling medicines subject to U.S. price negotiations for 2026, according to five Wall Street and academic analyses shared with Reuters.

Last year Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), giving the U.S. government power to start the first price negotiations over prescription drugs for its Medicare health program covering more than 60 million Americans, most over age 65.

Pfizer looks past COVID with $43 billion deal for cancer drug maker Seagen

Pfizer Inc on Monday struck a $43 billion deal to acquire Seagen Inc and its targeted cancer therapies as it braces for a steep fall in COVID-19 sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs. Seagen marks Pfizer's largest purchase in a string of recent acquisitions utilizing a once-in-a-lifetime cash windfall from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. It will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022.

U.S. FDA places Mersana's cancer drug trial on hold following death

Mersana Therapeutics Inc said on Monday the U.S. drug regulator had placed on hold an early-stage trial testing its experimental cancer drug after the death of a participant. The death was of a patient enrolled at the initial dose level in the dose escalation portion, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)