Left Menu

Covid: 27 new cases , one death in HP

A 70-year-old man succumbed to Covid in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:19 IST
Covid: 27 new cases , one death in HP
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man succumbed to Covid in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. So far, 4,194 persons have died due to Covid in the state and the number of active cases at present stands at 133, they said.

The maximum 42 active cases are in Solan, 25 in Kangra, 19 in Mandi, 14 each in Shimla and Hamirpur, six in Chamba, five in Kinnaur, three in Kullu, two each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur and one in Una district, officials said.

As many as 27 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 19 patients were cured, according to data of the state health and family welfare department. Earlier, a 75 year old man died of Covid in Shimla on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023