Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Childrens Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:02 IST
A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 am Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city's south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren't immediately available. No arrests have been reported.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

