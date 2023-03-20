Left Menu

Bank of France head says French banks stable, welcomes Credit Suisse deal -Le Monde

Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday that he welcomed Switzerland's move for UBS to buy Credit Suisse, and that French banks were stable and profitable.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:30 IST
Bank of France head says French banks stable, welcomes Credit Suisse deal -Le Monde
Francois Villeroy de Galhau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday that he welcomed Switzerland's move for UBS to buy Credit Suisse, and that French banks were stable and profitable. "Regarding Credit Suisse, this is a bank which for several years now had problems regarding its business model and profitability, as well as insufficient internal controls. The Swiss authorities were well mobilised this weekend to tie it up to UBS, which is a welcome solution," Villeroy told Le Monde.

"The French banking industry is concentrated around six big banks which all have solid and profitable business models, strong control on their risks, and a high degree of regulatory compliance," said Villeroy, who is also a member of the European Central Bank (ECB). "To once again state the obvious, French banks are solid," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023