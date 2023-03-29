Left Menu

WHO urges Equatorial Guinea to report additional Marburg cases

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the body was aware of additional Marburg cases in Equatorial Guinea and urged the government to report them officially. Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:10 IST
WHO urges Equatorial Guinea to report additional Marburg cases

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the body was aware of additional Marburg cases in Equatorial Guinea and urged the government to report them officially.

Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO. Symptoms include fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhoea. There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat it. "The number of officially reported cases remains at nine, with seven deaths in three provinces. However, these three provinces are 150 km apart, suggesting wider transmission of the virus," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of the cases in Equatorial Guinea.

"WHO is aware of additional cases and we have asked the government to report these cases officially to WHO." There is also an outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania, where eight cases have been reported in one region, including five deaths, Tedros said.

WHO said it was working with the authorities and vaccine manufacturers to set up trials in the affected countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023