Delhi govt to hold meeting amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

The meeting has been called by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj which will see the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals and other stakeholders.The meet comes a day after Delhis COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 09:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will hold a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases, officials said. The meeting has been called by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj which will see the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals and other stakeholders.

The meet comes a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said. Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

