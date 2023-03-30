TV actor Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Popular TV star Mahhi Vij on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said she was diagnosed with coronavirus four days ago when she took a test after developing fever.

''Hi guys, I am Covid positive. It's been four days since I got the result. I got a fever and other symptoms, so I got the test done as soon as possible. A lot of people advised me against it and said it's the flu or it's in the air.

''But I just wanted to be safe because I have a kid at home. So I got the test done and the result showed that I am Covid positive,'' Vij, who is married to TV actor Jay Bhanushali, said.

The 40-year-old actor further said she is experiencing a lot of body pain, especially in her bones.

''I was feeling breathless for quite some days. This covid is worse than the previous one. I want everyone to stay safe. Don't take it easy because we don't want our parents or kids to get infected by us.

''I am staying away from kids. I saw Tara on video call and I was crying as she called for me. It's heartbreaking. Just take care of yourself, everyone,'' Vij said, who shares three children with Bhanushali.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday, India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509.

