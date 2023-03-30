Left Menu

TV actor Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19

So I got the test done and the result showed that I am Covid positive, Vij, who is married to TV actor Jay Bhanushali, said.The 40-year-old actor further said she is experiencing a lot of body pain, especially in her bones.I was feeling breathless for quite some days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:05 IST
TV actor Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Popular TV star Mahhi Vij on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said she was diagnosed with coronavirus four days ago when she took a test after developing fever.

''Hi guys, I am Covid positive. It's been four days since I got the result. I got a fever and other symptoms, so I got the test done as soon as possible. A lot of people advised me against it and said it's the flu or it's in the air.

''But I just wanted to be safe because I have a kid at home. So I got the test done and the result showed that I am Covid positive,'' Vij, who is married to TV actor Jay Bhanushali, said.

The 40-year-old actor further said she is experiencing a lot of body pain, especially in her bones.

''I was feeling breathless for quite some days. This covid is worse than the previous one. I want everyone to stay safe. Don't take it easy because we don't want our parents or kids to get infected by us.

''I am staying away from kids. I saw Tara on video call and I was crying as she called for me. It's heartbreaking. Just take care of yourself, everyone,'' Vij said, who shares three children with Bhanushali.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday, India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023