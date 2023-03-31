China willing to import more high-quality products from Spain - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:54 IST
China is willing to import more high-quality products from Spain, President Xi Jinping told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Chinese state TV reported on Friday.
China hopes Spain can provide a fair and just environment for Chinese firms, CCTV quoted Xi as saying.
