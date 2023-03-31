Left Menu

Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from April 1

The Tamil Nadu government has made wearing of face masks mandatory at all government hospitals across the State from Saturday owing to an increase in Coronavirus positive cases.Doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients and visitors have been asked to ensure cent percent compliance at around 11,300 health facilities because infection initially started in hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has made wearing of face masks mandatory at all government hospitals across the State from Saturday owing to an increase in Coronavirus positive cases.

Doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients and visitors have been asked to ensure cent percent compliance at around 11,300 health facilities because infection initially started in hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. ''So, as a precaution we have made wearing face masks compulsory from April 1,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said though the infection spread has not escalated it has become essential to exercise precaution. ''We should ensure that we wear face masks to protect ourselves. At present, Omicron sub variants XBB and BA.2 are in circulation not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in India and other parts of the world,'' he said.

Passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened upon their arrival at the airports in the State. During the last 24 hours, 123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in TN, he said.

