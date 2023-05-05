Left Menu

Increased monitoring needed to prevent lung disease in coal miners: Study

The study has found that crystalline silica, a component of coal mine dust, was found in the lungs of coal miners which causes severe and irreversible lung scarring.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 23:10 IST
Increased monitoring needed to prevent lung disease in coal miners: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The study has found that crystalline silica, a component of coal mine dust, was found in the lungs of coal miners which causes severe and irreversible lung scarring. The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine'.

Researchers examined lung tissue from deceased coal miners and compared findings across specific mining job duties to see which miners were at risk for severe black lung disease. They found that more recent coal miners with PMF (born after 1930 and working primarily with modern mining technologies) had worked significantly fewer years than historic miners (born before 1930) with PMF.

They also found that scarring from silica dust exposure was more common in contemporary miners, even those whose job duties were not prioritized for dust sampling in current federal regulations such as electricians and foremen. "Our findings show the importance of monitoring silica exposure in coal miners whose job duties weren't previously considered high risk," said National Jewish Health researcher Lauren Zell-Baran, MPH, who was the lead author on the study.

"Severe black lung disease is incurable, disabling and entirely preventable," said Cecile Rose, MD, MPH, occupational pulmonologist at National Jewish Health and co-senior author of the study. "This study underscores the need to control silica dust exposure for all coal miners," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023