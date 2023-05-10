Democratic U.S. Senator Feinstein returning to Washington after long absence -media

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, will return to Washington on Tuesday after a months-long absence due to illness, the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC News reported, a move that would restore Democrats' 51-49 majority to full strength.

The trailblazing lawmaker had been sidelined since February, as she recovered from a bout of shingles, which had led to calls from some fellow Democrats for her to step aside and allow someone else to take her place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)