Left Menu

Researchers discover optimal treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness

Dena Zeraatkar and Tyler Pitre of McMaster University discovered that the medicine solriamfetol is the most effective therapy for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in persons with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:00 IST
Researchers discover optimal treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Dena Zeraatkar and Tyler Pitre of McMaster University have found that the medicine solriamfetol is the most effective therapy for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in persons with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). A positive airway pressure (PAP) mask, which employs compressed air to maintain lung airways during sleep, is the primary therapy for OSA. Some patients with OSA, however, still have EDS and may benefit from anti-fatigue medicine.

Zeraatkar and Pitre published their findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "The most important thing that people with OSA should do is use their PAP machine, but if they are still sleepy there are options in the form of medications that can reduce their tiredness," said first author Tyler Pitre, a resident physician in internal medicine at McMaster University and incoming respirology fellow at the University of Toronto.

"Fifteen to 30 per cent of people in North America have a diagnosis of OSA and the prevalence could be much higher as many others are undiagnosed. Many people have symptoms as the condition is highly associated with obesity, which affects a large and increasing number of people in Canada, the United States and other high-income countries," he said. "Among those patients, many will have EDS, which affects their quality of life, making them less productive and also puts them at risk of other psychological issues. Improving this situation is of paramount importance to physicians."

Pitre said that OSA affects nearly one billion people globally, leaving many of them at risk of EDS. Zeraatkar and Pitre made their findings by conducting a systematic review of 14 clinical trials of anti-fatigue medications involving 3,085 people, as well as analysing data from MEDLINE, CENTRAL, EMBASE and ClinicalTrials.gov in a specific network meta-analysis. They conducted their research from October 2022 to January 2023.

Senior author Zeraatkar said that while solriamfetol is likely the best medication for EDS, the drugs armodafinil-modafinil and pitolisant are also effective in combatting fatigue. Solriamfetol can also raise blood pressure, especially risky for people with OSA, as many of them also have cardiovascular issues.

"It would be interesting to see how effective these anti-fatigue medications will be for treating related illnesses such as chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID, now that we know they work for a similar condition," said Zeraatkar, an assistant professor of the Department of Anesthesia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023