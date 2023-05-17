Union Minister Sonowal to inaugurate National Ayush Mission conclave on Thursday

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate a two-day National Ayush Mission (NAM) conclave here on Thursday, an official statement said.

Health and Ayush Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam and Mizoram and representatives from Jammu and Kashmir among others will participate in the event, it said.

NAM is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Ayush and with active cooperation of states and Union Territories, it is changing the health and wellness landscape of the country, the ministry said.

The conclave will pave the way for better coordination among stakeholders and strengthen the functioning of Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs).

Subject experts from participating states will deliberate on various aspects of the NAM, focus on enhanced efficiency in budget absorption under NAM and institutionalisation for improvised execution of the scheme.

It will enable a better supply of medicines to Ayush Health Facilities, capacity building for Ayush and upgradation of AHWCs, strengthening the education ecosystem in Ayush to boost public health and technological integration for research and quality assurance in Ayush public healthcare, the statement said.

The NAM was launched in 2014 and it has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting India's traditional systems of medicine and their integration into the mainstream healthcare system, it said.

It aims to enhance the availability, accessibility, and quality of Ayush healthcare services across the country through AHWCs as part of the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Union Cabinet approved the operationalisation of 12,500 AHWCs by upgrading existing Ayush dispensaries/Health sub-centres in centrally sponsored scheme mode and under the broad umbrella of NAM.

To date, more than 8,500 AHWCs have been set up across India.

