21 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate 1.11 pc

Delhi on Thursday logged 21 fresh Covid cases with a reduced positivity rate of 1.11 per cent, according to the data shared by the city government's health department.

No new Covid-related death was reported.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent along with two fatalities due to the disease.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,552. The death toll stands at 26,654, the health department said in its bulletin.

On Tuesday, the single-day count of fresh cases was at 29 with a positivity rate of 1.62 per cent. The city also reported one fatality due to the viral infection, the data showed.

No bulletin was issued on Monday.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 26 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent. The health department did not issue a health bulletin on Saturday.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,898 tests conducted the previous day, according to Thursday's bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 265, of which 217 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 41 of the 7,935 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said.

The number of daily cases had dropped to zero in Delhi on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city witnessed a spurt in cases last month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

