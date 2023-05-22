Left Menu

TB vaccine may have protective effect against Alzheimer's: Study

Analyses revealed that treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of Alzheimers disease and related dementias.The protective association was greater in patients aged 70 years or older.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:01 IST
TB vaccine may have protective effect against Alzheimer's: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Treatment with the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine—which prevents tuberculosis—is associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, according to a study.

The BCG vaccine has been found to offer multiple beneficial effects, and is currently a recommended therapy for non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the researchers said.

The team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), US followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical co-morbidities.

During follow-up, the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open found that 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The incidence was 8.8 per 1,000 person-years and 12.1 per 1,000 person-years in the respective groups, the researchers said. Analyses revealed that treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The protective association was greater in patients aged 70 years or older. Additionally, during follow-up, 751 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 973 in the control group died.

Treatment with BCG vaccine was associated with a 25 per cent lower risk of death, according to the researchers.

''A vaccine like BCG, if proven effective, is a perfect example of a cost-effective, population-health–based solution to a devastating illness like Alzheimer's disease,'' said Weinberg.

''We are shifting our focus towards studying the potential benefits of BCG vaccination of older adults in Alzheimer's disease–related clinical trialsm,'' he added. Weinberg and his colleagues noted that if a causal link is found, it will be important to understand the mechanisms involved, adding the BCG vaccine's effects on the immune system may play a role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023