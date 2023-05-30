Stand collapses at Russian children's soccer match, 1 dead, 26 injured

A stand collapsed at a children's soccer match in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 26, including 15 children, the local governor said.

Vasily Golubev, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the collapse occurred amid high winds at a facility alongside a rowing canal. Thirteen children and two adults were being treated at a city hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)