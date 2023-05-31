Left Menu

13 members of same family die in Namibia after eating toxic porridge, reports say

PTI | Windhoek | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Namibia

Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a critical condition in the hospital. NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.

The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.

