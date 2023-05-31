AIIA and Vijnana Bharati hold Global Indian Young Scientists Research & Innovation Conference

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Vijnana Bharati is jointly organising a groundbreaking event, GI-YSRI Conference (Global Indian Young Scientists Research & Innovation) from today and it will continue till June 2nd at National Agricultural Science Complex, N. Delhi. The inauguration of the conference was done by Shri Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of Ayush who was the Chief Guest for the event. Present at the occasion were senior faculty members of AIIA & Vijanana Bharati. The event witnessed the gathering of eminent personalities, scholars, and leaders from the Indian diaspora worldwide, focusing on promoting collaboration and innovation in the fields of science and technology.

The primary objective of the Conference is to introduce GIST to heads of agencies, showcase ongoing collaborations and partnerships, identify new opportunities for collaborations, and emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion in promoting science and technology. The event will serve as a platform for inviting more agencies and engaging the scientific and technological diaspora, highlighting and discussing ongoing partnerships and collaborations between the science and technology diaspora and Indian scholars and leaders, and addressing important societal needs. Furthermore, GIST aimed to develop a model and platform for open and thoughtful deliberations and scientific dialogues on key national and international topics, ensuring that no individual or group is left behind.

“We are excited to inaugurate the GIST Meet and GI-YSRI Conference, providing a unique platform for global Indian scientists and technocrats to contribute to science and technology advancement," said Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, highlighting Ayurveda's role in promoting overall well-being. "I urge young researchers to think innovatively, solve common problems together, and actively address India-centric challenges. By collaborating, engaging in transdisciplinary research, and fostering innovation, we can elevate India through science and technology

“AIIA has collaborated with Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum (GIST) happening at National Agricultural Science Complex as a co-host. It is a proud moment for all of us to be a part of this event. During the conference the scientists and technocrats will discuss and a roadmap for the science initiatives for technology and traditional systems like Ayurveda and also Ayurvedahaar for the agriculture and education will be made. The Scientists and young scholars from AAIA will be benefitted from the event.” Said Prof. (Dr) Tanuja Nesari, Director AIIA.

The conference is attended by 300 research scholar, postdoctoral fellows young investigators and rural innovators from across India. The conference is co-hosted by All India Institute of Ayurveda and Vigyan Bharati and co-sponsored by Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

The conference will witness engaging sessions, interactive discussions, and presentations on a wide range of topics, exploring avenues for scientific progress and innovation. Participants from various scientific disciplines shared their expertise, experiences, and insights, facilitating valuable exchanges and creating a conducive environment for collaboration.

The event at the National Agricultural Science Complex served as a milestone in fostering a vibrant community of Indian scientists and technocrats, united in their commitment to advancing knowledge and driving scientific development for the betterment of society.

