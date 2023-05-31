Meghalaya CM launches project to detect cancer

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday launched a project under which a targetted 1 million people will be screened for cancer for free.

Launching the 'Megh Can Care' project in the presence of Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Sangma said, ''This is a first-of-its-kind programme which aims to reach out to 1 million people. A dedicated helpline number has been put in place for all queries.'' He said the project aims at ensuring that all suspected cases are followed up for testing and diagnosis.

Lyngdoh said that in the pilot project, 1.5 lakh people in the East Khasi Hills district will be screened.

