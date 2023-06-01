Left Menu

Surging temple and lottery stocks mirror China's weak recovery

Shares in some Chinese temple operators and lottery sellers surged for a second day on Thursday amid a weak post-COVID recovery, as despondent young people rush to pray or gamble amid greater economic uncertainty. Data showed Chinese temple visits more than quadrupled this year compared with 2022, while sales of lottery tickets jumped in April to their highest in a decade.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:13 IST
Surging temple and lottery stocks mirror China's weak recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Shares in some Chinese temple operators and lottery sellers surged for a second day on Thursday amid a weak post-COVID recovery, as despondent young people rush to pray or gamble amid greater economic uncertainty.

Data showed Chinese temple visits more than quadrupled this year compared with 2022, while sales of lottery tickets jumped in April to their highest in a decade. In stark contrast, the youth unemployment rate hit a record 20.4% in April, and multiple indicators showed economic recovery is losing steam following an initial bounce after China lifted its zero-COVID policy.

Investors took their cue from the contrasting data and snapped up relevant shares. Emei Shan Tourism Co, operator of the Mount Emei scenic spot, and Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Development Co , operator of the Jiuhua Mountain, both saw their shares soar 10% to hit the daily limit for a second day on Thursday.

The two mountains are among China's most famous sacred Buddhist mountains, attracting millions of tourists yearly to their temples and Buddhism culture relics. China Sports Industry Group, the listed company behind the state-run sports lotteries business, also surged 10% for two consecutive sessions.

"The surging stocks reflect a major macro-economy change this year - rising youth employment pressure," said Shi Pengfei, consumer analyst at Beijing-based Spring Capital. "I don't expect the youth unemployment rate to see an inflection point soon as the graduation season approaches," he said. "Meanwhile, as the summer holiday comes, the youth will have more time to travel."

The sector-specific gains contrast with moves in the overall market. China's main stock benchmark has handed back most gains since last November after a reopening rally and is down 1% year-to-date, as the economic recovery missed expectations and geopolitical tensions rose. Instead, households are turning back to safer assets and are piling into bonds and deposits, while also looking to mainly state-owned sectors such as banks, energy companies and telecoms which give reliable bond-like dividends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023