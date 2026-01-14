Left Menu

U.S. Approves Nvidia AI Chip Exports to China

The U.S. has approved the export of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips to China. New regulations require third-party testing to confirm chip capabilities before shipment. Nvidia must ensure ample supply in the U.S., and Chinese buyers are required to implement 'sufficient security procedures.'

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:16 IST
On Tuesday, the Trump administration approved the export of Nvidia's H200, the second most powerful AI chip, to China. This move marks a significant step for tech exports between the two countries.

As per the regulations, these AI chips will undergo third-party testing to validate their technical capabilities before being shipped. This ensures that the technology meets specific standards and provides a layer of oversight.

Nvidia is obligated to confirm that there is an adequate supply of these chips within the U.S. In addition, Chinese purchasers are required to implement and demonstrate effective security measures, a stipulation aimed at safeguarding sensitive technology.

