Left Menu

UK Parliament Raises Alarms Over China's Mega Embassy Plans

UK MPs express security concerns over China's proposed mega embassy in London. The project faces scrutiny due to allegedly unredacted plans showing a secret basement room. While the UK government recognizes economic ties with China, members of Parliament urge stricter measures against perceived threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST
UK Parliament Raises Alarms Over China's Mega Embassy Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In Parliament on Tuesday, UK MPs voiced serious security concerns about China's plan to build a 'mega embassy' in London. Controversy erupted after unredacted blueprints suggested the presence of a clandestine basement room, fueling fears about espionage risks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to approve the construction near the Tower of London, despite opposition. Labour MP Sarah Champion criticized the plans, citing China's aggressive stance towards Hong Kong, Taiwan, and individuals within the UK.

Housing Minister Mathew Pennycook refrained from commenting on ongoing proceedings while emphasizing unwavering national security. The Conservative opposition warned against giving China a 'launchpad for economic warfare.' The contentious decision remains delayed amid security deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026