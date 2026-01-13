UK Parliament Raises Alarms Over China's Mega Embassy Plans
UK MPs express security concerns over China's proposed mega embassy in London. The project faces scrutiny due to allegedly unredacted plans showing a secret basement room. While the UK government recognizes economic ties with China, members of Parliament urge stricter measures against perceived threats to national security.
In Parliament on Tuesday, UK MPs voiced serious security concerns about China's plan to build a 'mega embassy' in London. Controversy erupted after unredacted blueprints suggested the presence of a clandestine basement room, fueling fears about espionage risks.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to approve the construction near the Tower of London, despite opposition. Labour MP Sarah Champion criticized the plans, citing China's aggressive stance towards Hong Kong, Taiwan, and individuals within the UK.
Housing Minister Mathew Pennycook refrained from commenting on ongoing proceedings while emphasizing unwavering national security. The Conservative opposition warned against giving China a 'launchpad for economic warfare.' The contentious decision remains delayed amid security deliberations.
