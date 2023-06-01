Ashok Leyland total sales fall to 13,134 units in May

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 13,134 units in May.

The company had posted total sales of 13,273 units in May 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were lower by 1 per cent last month at 12,378 units as against 12,458 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were at 756 units as compared with 815 units in May last year, down 7.23 per cent.

